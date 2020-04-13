Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.55% of Valley National Bancorp worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

