Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $13.75 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.73% of Jack in the Box worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

JACK traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 729,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,398 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.