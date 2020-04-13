Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $12.83 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 874,095 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $122,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $86,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.96. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.67.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. TheStreet cut Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

