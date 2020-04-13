Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,182 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 2,650.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

