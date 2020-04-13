Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,905 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of J M Smucker worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $110.26. 1,250,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

