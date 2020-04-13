Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 561,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

