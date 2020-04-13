Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.48% of The GEO Group worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $14.57. 1,882,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.