Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,242 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.64% of Polaris Industries worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,797,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. 1,152,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.