Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.19% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.02. 1,674,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,969. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

