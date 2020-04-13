Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,697,000. Healthcare Services Group accounts for 1.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231,472 shares during the period.

HCSG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

