DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.10

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNACF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get DeNA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.34 million during the quarter. DeNA had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%.

About DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.