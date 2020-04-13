DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0079

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. DEEX has a market cap of $448,174.93 and approximately $1,834.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEEX has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

