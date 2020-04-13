DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0768 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $5,360.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Coindeal and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003892 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Crex24, Kucoin, BiteBTC, RightBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

