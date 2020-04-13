Datawallet Price Tops $0.0003 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Datawallet has a market cap of $117,880.21 and approximately $11,770.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Exmo, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

