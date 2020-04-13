Databroker Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Databroker has a total market cap of $939,250.00 and approximately $6,057.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.04317976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00066870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036989 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003445 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

