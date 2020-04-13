Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

