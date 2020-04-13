Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
