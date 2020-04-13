Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, YoBit, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02755052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00206459 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, AirSwap, Bibox, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.