Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,163,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 725% from the previous session’s volume of 747,413 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

