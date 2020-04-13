CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.