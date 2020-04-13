Cube (AUTO) One Day Volume Hits $402,418.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Cube has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $402,418.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX and CPDAX. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.02733213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00216806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.