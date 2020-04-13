Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) & GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) Financial Comparison

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GrubHub shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

GrubHub has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrubHub and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.31 billion 3.16 -$18.57 million $0.16 281.81 Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 3.03 $162.00 million $0.94 26.40

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. Ctrip.Com International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GrubHub and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 22 5 0 2.10 Ctrip.Com International 0 4 10 0 2.71

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $59.14, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $42.34, indicating a potential upside of 70.57%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than GrubHub.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub -1.41% 1.33% 0.85% Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88%

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats GrubHub on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

