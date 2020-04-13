CTR COAST MLP &/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CEN)

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CEN opened at $1.07 on Monday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

