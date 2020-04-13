CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0001 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $34,947.76 and $20.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 276,413,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,830,899 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

