Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0090 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $489,554.45 and approximately $66,837.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.04416158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037458 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009435 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,505,582 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.