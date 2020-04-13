CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $34,183.45 and approximately $18,184.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.04275460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00067136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Token Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,301,999,273 tokens. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

