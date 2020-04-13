CrypticCoin (CRYP) Trading 155.9% Higher Over Last Week

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 155.9% higher against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $607,898.40 and $15.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00521566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00144608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00077757 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002525 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 159.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

