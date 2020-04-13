Crown (CRW) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Crown has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $3,240.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.03390378 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00760625 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,459,753 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

