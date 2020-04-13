Critical Contrast: DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) vs. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 3.92% 3.09% 0.28% WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 0.28 $143.73 million N/A N/A WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 2.70 $343.00 million N/A N/A

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Dividends

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Summary

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

