Critical Comparison: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 2.98 $8.84 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.06 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.87

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 5 5 2 0 1.75

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 812.79%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 42.50% 11.42% 11.30% Extraction Oil & Gas -146.03% -4.84% -1.81%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

