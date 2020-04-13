Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura decreased their target price on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $9.68. 860,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

