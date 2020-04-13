Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. Cream has a market capitalization of $25,451.87 and approximately $76.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

