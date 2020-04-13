Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COWN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.50. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $121,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,987.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cowen by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 258,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Cowen by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,124 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.