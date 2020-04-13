Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.29 ($5.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 398 ($5.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider David Howell bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,660 ($4,814.52). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

LON CSP traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 389.80 ($5.13). 2,071,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

