Cougar Global Investments Ltd Purchases 403,017 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 130.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 8.9% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,456,000 after buying an additional 2,874,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,006,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $16.38. 50,715,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,245,066. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

