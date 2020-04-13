Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

