Cosmos Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $421.29 million and $139.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00032948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058966 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.64 or 1.00449524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065962 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

