Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

CRTX stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.38.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cortexyme by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cortexyme by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

