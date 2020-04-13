Contrasting La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) & Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.9% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 7.91 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.56 Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 3.67 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -8.52

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -505.37% N/A -72.92% Voyager Therapeutics -41.76% -40.86% -11.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Voyager Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.04%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 90.35%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

