CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post sales of $211.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.18 million and the lowest is $196.10 million. CONMED posted sales of $218.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $982.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.40 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $937.30 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

CONMED stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 651,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

