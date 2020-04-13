Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) will announce sales of $20,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00. Concert Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $100,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

CNCE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

