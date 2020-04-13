Compass Diversified Holdings to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. 8,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $960.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 89,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

