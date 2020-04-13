Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,027. The firm has a market cap of $960.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.54. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.
About Compass Diversified
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.
