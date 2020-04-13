Comparing Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $14.87, suggesting a potential upside of 81.32%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.18 $33.34 million $0.65 12.62 Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Grid Dynamics N/A -66.44% -1.48%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Grid Dynamics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

