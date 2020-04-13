Comparing Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Korea Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KEP)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Korea Electric Power 2 4 1 0 1.86

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -6.45% -106.30% -20.29% Korea Electric Power -3.92% -3.36% -1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.21 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.21 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -5.40

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

