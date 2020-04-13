Comparing CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & American Express (OTCMKTS:AXP)

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR alerts:

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR N/A N/A N/A American Express 15.44% 30.21% 3.51%

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Express 1 8 9 0 2.44

American Express has a consensus target price of $119.15, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Given American Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $51.75 billion 2.15 $13.19 billion N/A N/A American Express $43.56 billion 1.76 $6.76 billion $8.20 11.56

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than American Express.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Express pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Express pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

American Express beats CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online and mobile applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.