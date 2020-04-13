Comparing Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Beigene alerts:

This table compares Beigene and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $428.21 million 22.88 -$948.63 million ($15.80) -9.52 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 7.18 $2.12 billion $21.47 23.89

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Beigene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Beigene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beigene and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -221.53% -69.41% -48.55% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 26.91% 24.14% 17.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beigene and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 0 4 7 0 2.64 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 13 13 0 2.50

Beigene currently has a consensus target price of $204.03, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $464.96, indicating a potential downside of 9.36%. Given Beigene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beigene is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Beigene has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Beigene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, Teva, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.