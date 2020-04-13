Comparing Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legg Mason has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ares Management and Legg Mason’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.77 billion 2.39 $148.88 million $1.67 21.05 Legg Mason $2.90 billion 1.47 -$28.51 million $3.04 16.15

Ares Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legg Mason. Legg Mason is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Legg Mason’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 8.43% 15.65% 1.94% Legg Mason 8.18% 8.37% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Management and Legg Mason, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 6 0 2.67 Legg Mason 1 9 0 0 1.90

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Legg Mason has a consensus target price of $44.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Ares Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Legg Mason.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ares Management pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Legg Mason pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Legg Mason shares are held by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Management beats Legg Mason on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.