Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.
SID stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.20.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.