Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

SID stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

