Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

