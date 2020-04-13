Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.

MIE opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

